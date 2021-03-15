ACC subsidy improves safety for Whanganui business Axiam Plastics

Dallas Rowan from Axiam Plastics working in the firm's newly safeguarded environment. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui business has made the most of an ACC subsidy to improve safety at its workplace.

Axiam Plastics, located on Somme Pde, has been working with a health and safety consultant to identify ways to improve wellbeing and safety for its workers.

André Holm, of Manawatū-based Absolute Safety, identified that the safety guarding of the older tool room machines didn't meet modern standards.

With the help of an ACC subsidy, Axiam has bought some new machinery and added guarding to ensure workers don't get hurt.

The campaign is being run by the Health and Safety Association of NZ (HASANZ), a not-for-profit organisation, and is designed to prevent workplace injuries.

Axiam Plastics general manager Frank Oskam said recognising improvements could be made was important.

"Look after your people, they're your biggest asset," Oskam said.

Toolmaker Rowe Bartrum said he felt more confident using the machinery now because of the safety improvements made.

"It's a nice feeling that Frank is looking after his staff. It makes us feel we've got a bit of value to him."

Axiam Plastics features in a video that's being used to promote the ACC subsidy. The subsidy helps businesses get advice from a verified health and safety professional on the HASANZ Register.

Oskam said working alongside Holm provided peace of mind, knowing the necessary improvements were made.

"I'd recommend it to anybody working in the manufacturing industry."