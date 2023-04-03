A week of passing rain and bursts of sunshine ahead for Whanganui residents. Photo / Bevan Conley

Passing showers and moderate temperatures are forecast for the week ahead in Whanganui.

Metservice Meteorologist April Clark said fronts moving up the country were fairly mobile and are not sticking around in the same place for ages.

“We are expecting showers and wet weather to pass fairly quickly.”

Low wind and passing showers were not anticipated to be too strong.

Clark said heading into Tuesday a ridge of high pressure would be moving over Whanganui and the weather would be clear and fine.

“Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be the best days of weather of the week.”

Clark said heading into Wednesday it would be mainly fine with some isolated showers heading into the afternoon as the ridge weakens and starts moving north of Whanganui.

“We’re looking at a warmer air mass so looking at 22 degrees on Wednesday.”

On Thursday Clark said it would be mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Friday was expected to dry out with moderate temperatures of around 20C.

“This changing pattern between dry and wet is normal for autumn.”

Clark said there was not looking to be any severe weather throughout the week, as the fronts passing over the country were fairly moderate.

“That’s what we’re used to in New Zealand with the weather, things change fairly quickly.”

Whanganui residents should regularly check the forecast this week when planning activities as there could be a change in the weather closer to the time, Clark said.







