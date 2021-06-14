A significant year ahead for the Wanganui Philatelic Society

Many have rediscovered the joys of stamp collecting. Photo / Getty Images

The Wanganui Philatelic Society (Stamp Club) celebrates its 100th anniversary for the second time this year. This may seem a rather odd statement, but newly elected president Matt Bulman has a plausible explanation. The society formed in 1896, but appears to have gone into recess some time around World War I. It was re-formed in early 1921. Centenary celebrations were held in 1996, and the society is commemorating the centenary of the 1921 re-formation this year with a dinner to be held on August 7, to coincide with the Annual Stamp and Coin Fair, which is on August 8 at The Barracks in St Hill St.

Planning is well under way for both events, and the society is looking at getting personalised postage stamps produced by NZ Post to mark the occasion. The annual fair is the major fundraiser for the Philatelic Society and the Numismatic Society (Coin Club). Each society organises the fair on alternate years and this year it's the Numismatic Society's turn. Covid-19 put paid to last year's fair, but this one should make up for that, Matt says.

All the dealers tables have been allocated and NZ Post has kindly sponsored the show again. It will also have a sales table with the latest stamp and coin issues available for purchase.

For 50¢ entry, people can guess the number of stamps in a large glass bowl. Closest guess wins the bowl and stamps, and there will be other prizes too.

Many people have rediscovered the enjoyment to be had from stamp collecting since Covid-19 and a lot of stamp dealers have reported strong interest in the hobby, with plenty of buyers and sellers active in the past 12 months. Many people may have inherited stamp collections or been given material from relatives and are often unsure what it may be worth or what to do with what they may have. Common, mass-produced items such as first-day covers do not have much value, but older, pre-decimal stamps on their original envelopes from pre-WW II are becoming more sought after. The Wanganui fair is always well attended and most of the dealers that will be there are active buyers in the market.

The Philatelic Society meets at the Arts Society Rooms in Trafalgar St (off Ridgway St) at 7.30pm on the second Wednesday of each month (except January). Members have regular competitions for trophies, and there are always interesting items on display, as well as guest speakers on various subjects relating to philately. Visitors are always welcome and with annual membership set at $25, it is not an expensive club to belong to. There is an extensive library relating to philately and members are happy to mentor new members in their stamp-collecting journey.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Wanganui Philatelic Society is welcome to make contact through the website, wanganuistamps.org.nz, or come along to a club meeting night to see the club in action.