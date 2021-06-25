5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

LIVE MUSIC

The Whanganui regional final of the Smokefree Rockquest is at 7pm on Saturday at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. 7pm-10pm. Adults $20, students $10.

STEAMER

Whanganui's iconic paddle steamer the Waimarie will be winched from the river on the high tide at 11.30am Sunday by two vintage steam traction engines at a purpose built temporary slipway at Kowhai Park.

AUTHOR TALK

Whanganui's Airini Beautrais reads from and discusses her short story collection Bug Week with journalist and book reviewer Kiran Dass. Sunday, 4.30pm-5.30pm, Sargeant Gallery, 38 Taupō Quay.

CHOO ON THIS

The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society is holding an open day on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at its clubrooms, 70a Alma Rd. Gold coin entry.

Christian Convery as Gus in Sweet Tooth. Photo / Supplied

STREAMING

If you don't fancy going out this weekend check out Sweet Tooth, a made-in-NZ fantasy series on Netflix about a virus pandemic and the mysterious emergence of hybrid babies born part human, part animal.