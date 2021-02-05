5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Paepae in the Park in Patea marks on Saturday its 18th year of commemorating Waitangi Day.

Paepae in the Park in Patea marks on Saturday its 18th year of commemorating Waitangi Day. A haka powhiri at Centennial Park at 10am will be followed by a day of music. Acts include the Harmonic Resonators who will take the stage about 4pm.

New Zealand's largest annual multisport event is back in town. Check out Masters Games action featuring more than 50 sports at venues around the city. The Games Hub at the War Memorial Centre is open to the general public until 6pm each day. After that it's only for participants and those who have purchased a supporters pass.

Where's Woolly? For a day of shear enjoyment head to Marton Memorial Hall for Rangitikei Shearing Sports' annual event. Catch up to 120 shearers and 55 woolhandlers in action. Sunday, 8.30am-5pm.

Somebody once told me this is a great family film! Settle in for a movie night this long weekend with a screening of Shrek on Three at 7pm Saturday.

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks' debut album, is, in her words, "a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it". The songwriter and poet's music oozes indie cool and R&B smoothness.