Ngāti Hāua lead negotiator Graham "Tinka" Bell has urged the iwi to "grow the asset" of its $20.4 million Treaty settlement. Photo / Moana Ellis
The lead iwi negotiator for the $20.4 million Ngāti Hāua treaty settlement says jobs, housing and better health are some of the priorities for the central North Island iwi.
But Graham “Tinka” Bell said the iwi would not be spending its Treaty settlement redress. Instead, it would leverage relationship agreements and introductions to more than 20 Crown agencies and entities.
The agreements were negotiated as part of the settlement in a bid to reset Ngāti Hāua’s relationship with the Crown.
“They were both convicted for being in armed rebellion against the Crown and it is clear that, at the time, Governor Grey wanted to make an example of our tūpuna as a warning to other rebel Hau Hau iwi.”
Sentenced in September 1846 to life imprisonment, Te Rangiātea died some months later in a jail in Wellington. Te Whareaitu was executed by hanging on September 17, 1846.
Rice-Edwards said the iwi turned to various methods of resistance including the Kīngitanga and Pai Mārire, for which it was labelled and stigmatised as Hau Hau and rebels.
“We were the defenders of the aukati (boundary) of Te Rohe Pōtae,” Rice-Edwards said.
After decades of resistance and armed struggle on the Whanganui River, Ngāti Hāua tūpuna sought a new vision and relationship with the Crown.
In 1866 they erected a Niu Pou at Maraekowhai. The pou (pole) Riri Kore marked the end of hostilities and the laying down of weapons.
“It has taken us over 160 years to come to this point, to realise that vision of riri kore (no more fighting),” Rice-Edwards said.
‘Nothing left but pigs’ toenails’
By the end of the 19th century, Ngāti Hāua was virtually landless.
“As our tūpuna Makere Te Uruweherua would say in the Native Land Court, in terms of the scraps we were left with, she would lament that there was nothing left but pigs’ toenails.”
Te Pua o te Riri Kore includes the return of more than 60 sites to Ngāti Hāua and others shared with neighbouring iwi.
They include places such as Makakote Pā, the pā of the famed fighting chief Tōpine te Mamaku. They also include the lands at Ngā Huinga, where the Whanganui and Taringamotu Rivers meet, and Hikurangi maunga which Ngāti Hāua will look after alongside its Maniapoto relations.
