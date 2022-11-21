The lookout on the picturesque Opunake loop trail, one of the new trips on the 2023 summer programme. Photo / Supplied

The 2023 Whanganui Summer Programme will be a mix of new trips, revived trips and old favourites which should cater for all tastes, says trustee David Scoullar.

The programme, which runs throughout January, has been released and bookings have opened.

New trips will take patrons on the Sky Waka on Mt Ruapehu, on a circuit east of Whanganui, on a train over the Raurimu Spiral, to Blue Duck Station on the upper Whanganui River, on the beach between Whangaehu and Koitiata, to Opunake and to Christie's Lake near Upokongaro.

David expects the Sky Waka and train journey to be particularly popular. Given clear weather, the Sky Waka, New Zealand's largest enclosed gondola, will provide fantastic views on the nearly 2km trip up to the Knoll Ridge Restaurant.

The Raurimu Spiral rail trip between Taumarunui and Ohakune was on the 2022 programme but was withdrawn by Kiwi Rail because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Blue Duck outing at Whakahoro involves a jet boat ride and includes a picnic lunch at a campsite in the Whanganui National Park.

The Eastern Whanganui circuit will go first to Koitiata (Turakina Beach) and then up the Turakina Valley and back to the city via Fordell.

At Opunake a mostly flat 10km trail was created as a community project, extending the existing lake and cliff-top walkways to circumnavigate the town. This walk includes two artist studios and the Pihama Lavender gardens on the site of the old Pihama dairy factory.

A stroll from Whangaehu Beach to Koitiata includes discovering botanical treasures pingao and spinifex as well as birdlife. To reach the village, the mouth of Turakina River will be waded at low tide. The lagoon beyond offers more sights for bird lovers.

There is further leisurely walking to explore Christie's Lake and surroundings on privately-owned, fenced and protected land in Makirikiri Valley Rd, Upokongaro.

Also new, but closer to home, are a visit to Corliss Island in the lower Whanganui River, the opportunity to visit an Aramoho toy museum which has thousands of items, and a guided walk in the Whanganui District Council's chambers.

Favourite outings which remain on the programme are the trip through the Kauarapaoa Valley (cancelled last year by a road closure), Bushy Park Tarapuruhi night spotting, Kapiti Island, a jet boat ride to the Bridge to Nowhere, up the Waitotara Valley, a Rangitikei heritage homes tour, an excursion to Hipango Park on the riverboat Wairua and a tour of the Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and historic buildings.

Returning in 2023 are trips to Rotopounamu, a beautiful lake near Turangi and to Dawson Falls on the Taranaki maunga. It's seven years since the last visit to Rotopounamu and the two-hour 5km loop walk around the lake. Returning home there are stops at the historic Te Porere Redoubts, site of the last battle of the NZ Wars, and to sample the Makotuku Walkway at Raetihi.

Dawson Falls in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) will provide an opportunity for short bush walks and to visit the nearby Hollard Gardens. Scoullar says it should be noted that the Dawson Falls trip on 26 January will take place on a Thursday not on a Monday as is incorrectly printed in the programme's pamphlet.

Also returning is a visit to the Quaker Settlement, a community which continues to seek sustainable solutions for day-to-day living, and a guided walk around heritage trees in downtown Whanganui.

The three illustrated evening talks in the Davis Theatre will be on bells in Whanganui, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and a visit to the Chatham Islands. The Whanganui Regional Museum will offer five sessions on Creative Creatures for Kids at the museum.

Bookings for the summer programme can be made at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.