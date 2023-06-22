The Games unite thousands of people through sport and play.

The Games unite thousands of people through sport and play.

The 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games, held in Whanganui from February 3 to 12, have been hailed as a success, meeting expectations for participant numbers, community benefits and financial outcomes.

“The event not only showcased the city’s vibrant spirit but also highlighted the incredible potential of the Games as a catalyst for social and economic growth,” said Heather Cox, Games manager.

Mayor Andrew Tripe in action on the cricket pitch.

A total of 4232 registrations were received, with 1400 participants from Whanganui, 2706 from the rest of New Zealand, and 126 from international locations.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response and engagement of participants worldwide. The Games’ success is a testament to the hard work of our community, particularly the sports organisers and volunteers,” Heather said.

“Financially, the Games delivered excellent results, with $149,000 paid out to sports partners and a pleasing economic impact of $3.9 million for Whanganui.

“The event was also delivered under budget, resulting in a favourable cash position,” she said.

“The Games’ financial success reflects our team’s efficient planning and execution, said Marianne Cavanagh, chair of the Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust. “We are delighted to have contributed to the economic well-being of Whanganui.”

Volunteers remain the backbone of the Games.

Key highlights of the event included the introduction of the new Games brand, the return of international visitors, and a significant rise in corporate sponsorship with 73 businesses joining the “500 Club”.

The introduction of new sports such as pickleball, powerlifting, racquetball, sport stacking, cyclo-cross, fencing, and euchre added to the diversity and excitement of the Games.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the New Zealand Masters Games were a Whanganui tradition, celebrating the positive influence of sport on the wellbeing of people of all ages.

“The Games are also one of our key events, introducing thousands of visitors to Whanganui and providing a serious injection of expenditure into our economy,” he said. “I congratulate the Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust, event team, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who combined to make the 2023 Games an outstanding experience.”

Despite challenges beyond their control, such as the ongoing presence of Covid-19, economic downturn, adverse weather conditions, and accommodation shortages, the Games managed to overcome obstacles and leave a lasting impression on participants.

A survey of 543 respondents indicated high satisfaction levels, with 73 per cent expressing their desire to participate again.

Pickleball, a popular new sport.

Looking ahead, the Games manager and trustees have identified key opportunities to support growth, including assisting sports partners with event requirements and promotion, enhancing the Games village offerings, and addressing accommodation challenges.

“The 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games have established a strong foundation for the next event in 2025, and I am excited to continue building upon this success,” said Heather.

■ About the New Zealand Masters Games:

The purpose of the New Zealand Masters Games is to unite people and communities through sport and play. Running since 1989, the Games are New Zealand’s largest and longest-running masters multisport event.

Held in Whanganui and Dunedin, alternating every year, the event showcases the spirit of friendly competition, community engagement, and the positive impact of sport on individuals and the local economy. For more information, visit NZMG.com.



