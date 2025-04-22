They can be for purely aesthetic purposes where they create rooms within a property or are used to guide the eye to a particular vista while blocking another area.

A dividing hedge allows themed areas to be created.

Some hedges are designed to edge a garden or patio and still be seen over, while others will need to grow large and tall to provide the required screening or protection.

There are many applications where the same hedge will provide several functions.

Today’s column looks at some of the suitable species for small hedges in the home garden.

These varieties are suitable for edging gardens, pathways or separating one area from another in the garden.

They are also useful around a lawn area where children kick the ball around, with a low hedge useful for repelling stray footballs away from precious plants.

Buxus

This has been a traditional hedge for centuries. The epitome of the formal English garden, it provides a classic look.

It has in recent times become more problematic to grow with the arrival and spread of buxus blight.

This disease isn’t always a problem and can be controlled with spraying.

It can be kept as a hedge from 25cm up to 1.5m high.

There are a few varieties available, including Buxus sempervivans.

Buxus Green Gem has a slightly larger and more rounded leaf and is slightly quicker growing.

Another popular form is Buxus Korensis (Korean Box).

This has a lighter, more lime-green new growth and a softer, slightly weeping appearance with its foliage.

This variety has shown resistance to buxus blight. Plant four per metre. It is a slow grower, so it will take 3-5 years to establish a 30cm high hedge.

The bonus is that it will need to be trimmed only about once a year.

Chilean guava

Known as Myrtus ugni or NZ Cranberry.

This fruiting hedge is a great way to add another edible plant to your garden.

The fruit ripens in autumn and has the most delicious, fragrant aroma that carries around the area where it’s grown.

Trimmed as a hedge, it has a tight habit and makes an attractive form with small, deep-green leaves.

It can be kept as a hedge from 30cm up to 1.5m high.

Plant four per metre. Quick to establish, it will need to be trimmed two or three times a year.

Corokia

‘Frosted Chocolate’ and ‘Geenty’s Green’ are two favourite varieties; there are others too.

‘Frosted Chocolate’ offers a darker-leafed hedge that can be a good contrast in many situations (as can the ‘Geenty’s Green’ or silver varieties, such as ‘Geenty’s Ghost’) in others.

It can be kept as a hedge from 50cm up to 3m high.

Plant four per metre for a hedge being trained to 1.5m or less and 1m spacing for a taller hedge.

Forming a strong, dense hedge with a moderate growth rate, if kept to 1.5m or less, it will need to be trimmed about two times a year.

If larger than 1.5m, you can probably get away with one trim a year.

Euonymus emerald gem

This hedge is a great substitute for Buxus sempervivans.

In many respects it is a superior hedge because it is not susceptible to buxus blight and is faster to establish.

It has small, deep green, slightly pointy leaves that form a tight, attractive hedge.

It can be kept as a hedge from 25cm high up to 1m high.

Plant four per metre for a strong, dense hedge 30cm high in two years.

Trim approximately two times a year if it’s smaller (25-65cm).

If larger, then perhaps only one trim is required a year.

Lonicera nitida

This is another substitute for buxus with small, dark-green leaves.

It grows super-fast and will form a 30cm hedge in a year or less. It can be kept as a hedge up to 1.5m tall.

Plant four per metre for a hedge.

It will need to be trimmed about four times a year to be kept tidy.

Teucrium fruiticans

This plant makes a stylish, silver-coloured hedge.

It is fast growing, forming a plant that can be kept trimmed from 25cm up to 1.5m high.

Plant four per metre for a hedge and it will form a strong, dense hedge 30cm high in less than 12 months.

Its fast growth rate makes it great for establishment, but it does need pruning every month or two to keep it looking tidy.

Westringia grey box

This is a good substitute for a hot, dry area where you want a silvery-coloured hedge, but without as much pruning as the Teucrium.

Of a more moderate growth rate and naturally smaller growing, ‘Grey Box’ makes a drought-hardy, salt-tolerant hedge of 30cm high.

It will reach this size in a year. Plant three or four per metre and prune once or twice a year.

Have a good week.