Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Top small hedges for NZ gardens: Gareth Carter’s tips for your backyard

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Teucrium fruiticans makes a stylish, silver-coloured hedge.

Teucrium fruiticans makes a stylish, silver-coloured hedge.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

Hedges have been used for centuries for practical reasons such as keeping stock in certain areas and later in gardens where they offer a sense of formality and order.

The use of hedges on a property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle