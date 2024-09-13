Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: How to grow a lush green lawn with no prickles — Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
7 mins to read
A bit of extra maintenance each spring and autumn can be enough to take your lawn from average-poor to pretty good, writes Gareth Carter.

A bit of extra maintenance each spring and autumn can be enough to take your lawn from average-poor to pretty good, writes Gareth Carter.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

A good-looking lawn sets off a house and garden and gives much street appeal and, according to some experts, can even add

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle