Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Fill your garden with the joy of perennials - Gareth Carter

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read
Hostas, such as Thunderbolt, produce stunning foliage to add year-round garden colour.

Hostas, such as Thunderbolt, produce stunning foliage to add year-round garden colour.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.

OPINION

Perennials are flowering plants that last a number of years.

They are often seasonal in nature with a period of high colour and then a time of dormancy or stasis when they may die back to a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle