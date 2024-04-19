Voyager 2023 media awards
Colour your garden with cheerful pansies - Gareth Carter

By
6 mins to read
Flowering annuals such as pansies are a quick way to have colour in the garden.

OPINION

Do you want colour for months in your garden?

Colour attracts the eye, invokes happy feelings and draws you in for a closer look to see what it is.

Colour can come from flowering

