A front, currently slow-moving over central North Island, is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Bay of Plenty today.

MetService says the front is forecast to move slowly northeast during today and early tomorrow, bringing periods of heavy rain with it.

Meanwhile, a couple of troughs are expected to move across the lower South Island, bringing bursts of heavy rain into Fiordland.

A heavy rain warning is in force for Waitomo, Taumarunui, the far west of Taupō, Tongariro National Park, and also Fiordland. Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in force for Taranaki north of the mountain, Waikato south of Hamilton and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made.

HEAVY RAIN WARNING - ORANGE

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Waitomo, Taumarunui, the far west of Taupō, and the Tongariro National Park.

Valid: 11 hours from 7am to 6pm Thursday.

Forecast: Expect 60 to 90mm to accumulate, especially about the higher grounds. Peak intensities of 10 to 20mm/h.