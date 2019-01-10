Auckland and Christchurch were the only unbeaten teams after round three of the Cricket Express Wanganui National U15 Girls Tournament at Victoria Park on Wednesday afternoon.

While both tied on 12 points on the standings table, defending champions Auckland appeared to be the more dominant side with eight wickets lost, 30 wickets taken, 489 runs for and 201 against compared with Christchurch's 12, 27, 497 and 409 statistics.

The remaining three teams, Northern Districts, Central Districts and Wellington were all tied on four points with one with apiece.

Auckland players Anna Browning (31.54 points), Breearne Illing (27.27) and Frances Jonas (24.50) filled the top three Most Valuable Player spots of all six teams suggesting their side was a likely finalist today.

Early morning showers delayed the stat of play by two hours on Thursday morning and games were reduced from 30 -over affairs to 20/20 matches to ensure two matches were played.

On Wednesday afternoon Auckland set Wellington a target of 199/5 after 30 overs and then quickly dismissed the team from the capital in 18 overs for just 61 runs. Jonas was in-form with ball in hand taking three wickets for 17 runs off two overs.

Christchurch chased down CD's 136/9 in the 21st over to score 137/3, while Northern Districts surpassed Otago's 173/7 in the 29th over to post 174/6.