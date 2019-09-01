"All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was."

These words, attributed to Toni Morrison, have been echoing in my mind ever since I heard them in a recent tribute to the late poet. In one sentence she's able to explain the hydrologic cycle, surface water runoff, groundwater movement, flooding, land drainage, wastewater systems design, guttering and spouting, and even spilt milk.

The best I've come up with is "Water never lies". That's how I help our farm interns understand topographic landforms, overland flow paths, drainage and swales.

I've always been fascinated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.