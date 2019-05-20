Tauranga's men's and women's water polo teams have enjoyed a successful weekend in the 2019 Honda National Water Polo League competition.

The weekend's games were played at Baywave in Mount Maunganui, the local teams' first home games of the season. Tauranga's men were able to claim wins in both their games, 13-11 over Waitakere on Saturday and 12-8 over North Harbour on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the women beat Marist convincingly 15-7 on Saturday before going down 14-7 to North Harbour on Sunday.

Tauranga Water Polo Club head coach Lionel Randall said the atmosphere throughout was "fantastic".

"The atmosphere was awesome this weekend, it was so good to see people watching and filling our stands. Hearing them shouting and cheering for us motivated us to really push hard and made us realise that we are playing for an incredibly passionate community.

"Our team spirit is excellent in both teams and our club culture is rock solid. The fun, relaxed, play hard, family culture is so good to be a part of. This is evident by the large amount of supporters that were there throughout the weekend."

The Tauranga women's water polo team in action.

He said the performances by both Tauranga teams were "outstanding", especially considering the men were without some key players.

"Two of our senior players were out. Matt Hansen at his graduation in Dunedin and Dylan Cronje was out with flu. The young boys really stepped up.

"I thought it was a team performance but goalkeeper Bae Fountain was incredible."

Randall said the more time the teams spent playing together the better they would get.

"We're starting to gel well as a team with the mix of younger and older players, the younger players really stepped up today and the leadership shown by the older players was outstanding.

We played some incredible water polo.

"The visiting teams all enjoyed coming down here with our hospitality playing a large role in that relationship moving forward. Also, Tauranga is one of the most beautiful cities in the world to be able to play water polo.

"Overall this was a really good weekend for us. We played some incredible water polo. The women had some awesome opportunities [in their loss on Sunday] but we kept hitting the woodwork. I assure you that the next time we face North Harbour Women - the current National and Auckland champions - we will capitalise on those chances."

The Body in Motion player of the matches were won by Tauranga players in three of the four games; Malia Josephson against Marist women, Nick Patterson against Waitakere men and Cameron Hayes against North Harbour men.

Tauranga's Results:

Men:

Beat Waitakere 13-11.

Beat North Harbour 12- 8.

Women:

Lost to North Harbour 14-7.

Beat Marist 15-7.