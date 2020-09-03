Fraser Auret is hoping to unearth another quality three-year-old in the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1200m) on Saturday.

The Marton trainer took out last year's race in emphatic style when Cooga Doon distanced his rivals to win by nine lengths. There was plenty of interest in the son of Makfi after the race and he was subsequently sold to Hong Kong interests for a seven-figure sum.

Auret will be represented in this year's Guineas by Mogador, who takes the same form into the race as his stable predecessor after winning on debut over 1200m at Waverley last month.

"He came through his win at Waverley really nicely," Auret said.

"The space between races is spot on. It is just a very different track at Wanganui. It was a beautiful, fresh track the day he won at Waverley and it will be more testing (track rated a Heavy10 on Wednesday morning) come Saturday.

"But he has worked on really nicely, so we are very happy with him."

While Auret is pleased with Mogador heading into Saturday, he said he is not taking the same confidence into the race as he did last year.

"Cooga Doon won by seven lengths on the track at Wanganui leading in to the Guineas last year and it is very much a horses for courses type of place," Auret said.

"We had a lot more confidence on that basis alone last year, but we will certainly be doing our best to try and go again."

Auret will also line up five-win mare Italian Lover in the Herston Robinson Memorial Foxton Cup (2040m) on Saturday.

The daughter of Zed finished 12th first-up over a mile at Hawera last month and Auret believes she will once again need the run this weekend.

"Italian Lover has never had a very good first-up record and has never gone that well at a mile," he said.

"As she has got older she has wanted a better track, which is unlikely to eventuate on Saturday.

"She will run at this stage and something like the Feilding Cup (Listed, 2100m) in six weeks' time will be her first main target.

"At this stage it's just getting miles under her legs. I would say she would find the going a little bit tough on Saturday."