The only downside to Central Districts big win in the Under 15 Girls final at Whanganui Collegiate today was that their coach Jessica Watkin was unable to see it in person.
Co-captain Watkin had to depart with her CD Hinds squad for their must-win Dream11 Super Smash game with the Otago Sparks in Dunedin tomorrow afternoon.
Watkin's Wanganui women's team mate Kerry Tomlinson is out of the side with injury.
CD must win to finish third on the table and get the last playoff spot.
Collegiate old boy and former Wanganui rep Tom Bruce will captain the CD Stags against the Otago Volts as they look to hang onto second spot on the table.
The games start at 12.40pm and 4.10pm respectively at the University of Otago Oval.
Points at a Glance followed by (number of games played; net run rate)
Men
Wellington Firebirds — 24 (9; 0.66)
Central Stags — 18 (9; 0.57)
Otago Volts — 18 (8; 0.49)
Auckland Aces — 16 (8; -0.37)
Canterbury Kings — 14 (8; -0.29)
Knights — 10 (8; -1.41)
Women
Wellington Blaze — 36 (9; 2.94)
Auckland Hearts — 20 (8; 0.59)
Central Hinds — 16 (9; -1.14)
Otago Sparks — 15.5 (8; 0.10)
Northern Spirit — 8 (8; -0.98)
Canterbury Magicians 4 (-1.58)
Hinds Squad
Jess WATKIN (co-captain) — Whanganui
Hannah ROWE (co-captain) — Manawatū
Georgia ATKINSON — Wairarapa
Kate BAXTER — Taranaki
Emily CUNNINGHAM — Taranaki
Natalie DODD — wicketkeeper — Taranaki
Claudia GREEN — Nelson
Mikaela GREIG — Manawatū
Melissa HANSEN — Wairarapa
Rosemary MAIR — Hawke's Bay
Monique REES — Taranaki
Anlo VAN DEVENTER — Wairarapa
Unavailable - injury: Kerry Tomlinson
Stags Squad
Tom BRUCE (captain) — Taranaki
Josh CLARKSON — Nelson
Dane CLEAVER (wicketkeeper) — Manawatū
Jayden LENNOX — Hawke's Bay
Christian LEOPARD — Hawke's Bay
Willem LUDICK — Nelson
Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT — Hawke's Bay
Ajaz PATEL — Hawke's Bay
Seth RANCE — Wairarapa
Blair TICKNER — Hawke's Bay
Ryan WATSON — Taranaki
Ben WHEELER — Marlborough
George WORKER — Manawatū
Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small