The only downside to Central Districts big win in the Under 15 Girls final at Whanganui Collegiate today was that their coach Jessica Watkin was unable to see it in person.

Co-captain Watkin had to depart with her CD Hinds squad for their must-win Dream11 Super Smash game with the Otago Sparks in Dunedin tomorrow afternoon.

Watkin's Wanganui women's team mate Kerry Tomlinson is out of the side with injury.

CD must win to finish third on the table and get the last playoff spot.

Collegiate old boy and former Wanganui rep Tom Bruce will captain the CD Stags against the Otago Volts as they look to hang onto second spot on the table.

The games start at 12.40pm and 4.10pm respectively at the University of Otago Oval.

Points at a Glance followed by (number of games played; net run rate)

Men

Wellington Firebirds — 24 (9; 0.66)

Central Stags — 18 (9; 0.57)

Otago Volts — 18 (8; 0.49)

Auckland Aces — 16 (8; -0.37)

Canterbury Kings — 14 (8; -0.29)

Knights — 10 (8; -1.41)



Women

Wellington Blaze — 36 (9; 2.94)

Auckland Hearts — 20 (8; 0.59)

Central Hinds — 16 (9; -1.14)

Otago Sparks — 15.5 (8; 0.10)

Northern Spirit — 8 (8; -0.98)

Canterbury Magicians 4 (-1.58)

Hinds Squad

Jess WATKIN (co-captain) — Whanganui

Hannah ROWE (co-captain) — Manawatū

Georgia ATKINSON — Wairarapa

Kate BAXTER — Taranaki

Emily CUNNINGHAM — Taranaki

Natalie DODD — wicketkeeper — Taranaki

Claudia GREEN — Nelson

Mikaela GREIG — Manawatū

Melissa HANSEN — Wairarapa

Rosemary MAIR — Hawke's Bay

Monique REES — Taranaki

Anlo VAN DEVENTER — Wairarapa

Unavailable - injury: Kerry Tomlinson

Stags Squad

Tom BRUCE (captain) — Taranaki

Josh CLARKSON — Nelson

Dane CLEAVER (wicketkeeper) — Manawatū

Jayden LENNOX — Hawke's Bay

Christian LEOPARD — Hawke's Bay

Willem LUDICK — Nelson

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT — Hawke's Bay

Ajaz PATEL — Hawke's Bay

Seth RANCE — Wairarapa

Blair TICKNER — Hawke's Bay

Ryan WATSON — Taranaki

Ben WHEELER — Marlborough

George WORKER — Manawatū

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small