Blazin' Carter has been blazing away from the Hatrick Raceway 520m traps lately, and then he has been run down at the business end.

Expect this Lisa Cole-trained chaser to adopt similar on-the-pace racing tactics during tomorrow evening's The Rock 95.2FM open class 520m event.

The recent New Zealand Cup third place getter has drawn handily enough in trap three.

It was his kennelmate Bigtime Lily who ran him down late in 30.19s last Friday. She holds repeat claims tomorrow.

The intrigue factor for this event is the presence of the recent $46,000 Spion Rose winner Nature's Gent.

The Angela Turnwald-prepared Group 1 winner has drawn upside down for his racing style – out in trap eight.

He was strong, very strong when he clocked his tidy 29.96s Spion Rose 520m time.

On sheer ability he holds serious claims, however his race will be decided on where he places himself during the initial rush for positions.

Another factor to consider in this line up is the open class debuting Zou Star, who has drawn ideally in the ace trap.

Cole has guided him through the grades, clocking respectable times with his last pair of 520m wins here being delivered from the same trap.

It was a return to Friday evening business as usual by the sharp Cole-mentored sprinter Sir Duggie.

He cruised through his 305m assignment in a quick 17.24s last Friday.

He is poised to serve up a repeat dose from the three trap in the Wanganui Toyota C4/5 305m dash (Race 5).

There is one area of concern for Sir Duggie at the start.

Drawn on his immediate outer is his hard-railing kennelmate No Time Toulouse, therefore a quick start is required by Sir Duggie.

It was another Cole-prepared sprinter Kathlee who was bold when chasing home Sir Duggie, 1.25 lengths behind him last week.

She's more than capable of making her presence felt and she isn't likely to object about being required to step away from trap seven here.

Cole is also lining up the exciting chasing prospect Bigtime Pete in the Race 4 C3 305m dash.

He resumed racing at the Manawatu Raceway on Monday in brilliant style when he lowered the 410m track record, clocking in a swift 23.15s.

This winner of seven of his nine career races receives a bonus C3 outing here, having won all five of his 305m Hatrick sprints, the quickest being a tidy 17.32s.