Whanganui heavyweight judoka Keightley Watson has ended a long year of competition and training around the globe with outstanding performances at two international tournaments run in tandem in Perth last weekend.

The 17-year-old Whanganui High School student is eligible for the younger cadet and junior divisions, but has risen to the senior open grade through hard graft and top performances throughout the year.

Last weekend Watson won gold in the 2018 Oceania Junior Cup 100kg+ division then followed that up with bronze in the 2018 Perth Oceania Open for senior men, also in the 100kg+ division.

The Oceania Open for the senior men's attracted fighters from four continents and 15 countries with the Oceania Cup for Junior men attracting fighters from seven nations, with both tournaments chasing world ranking points and Olympic qualifying points in their respective weight groups.

This was Watson's first time representing New Zealand as a senior (previously he had represented as a cadet and junior fighter).

Given that the 17-year-old is still a cadet fighter until this end of this year, he was by far the youngest of the competitors competing in all the senior divisions on both days of competition, the bronze medal was a major achievement and topped off a good weekend for the youngster.

The podium finishes in both categories have added valuable points to his world senior ranking. He has gone from being ranked 219 in the world seniors to 156, but in junior men's rankings he is now No 8 in the world. That will be important next year for his seeding in IJF tournaments.

The year's tally of 27 podium finishes has been by far his most successful and longest season of competing to date with next year shaping up to be even more gruelling. He will see even more overseas travel competing and training around the globe.

"Judo can be hard on the body, especially when competing at the higher level, so now is a good opportunity to take time to rest some of the niggles in the body and refresh the mind in preparation of 2019," father Ross Watson said.

"His first competition starts in the Netherlands in January with the Matsuru Dutch Open Espoir on the 12th and 13th and from there flies to Canberra for the ACT International and Sydney International as back-to-back competitions on February 16, 17, 23 and 24, then on to Asia not long after for the Asia Pacific Champs."