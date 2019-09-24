COMMENT

This week, rather than writing about business, I have decided to turn my attention to the upcoming local body elections. Obviously there is a business context that applies to this because I am a firm believer that local councils have a material role to play in local economic development.

This year there are a significant number of council candidates and my focus this week will be on those vying for the available councillor seats – especially given that Mayor Hamish is standing unopposed.

I have to say that, when it comes to the effectiveness of the democratic process which appears like a storm every three years, I am a bit of a sceptic. I understand the need for community representation and it is entirely appropriate that anyone can and should stand for office if they feel that they have the requisite skillsets, experience and can make a difference. However, the need for the right skillsets and experience is even more important, to me, than pure representation.

I don't know how you decide who you are going to vote for but I, invariably, do not use up my 12 "ticks" when voting – and 2019 is no exception with only 10 candidates getting the "tick". This was the same last time and even dating back to when I lived on the North Shore in Auckland. The main reason for this being that I apply what could almost be described as a "capability checklist" which I use to evaluate prospective candidates. My standards are high and I tend to support councillors who are more than one trick ponies, single initiative champions or silky catchphrases.

I have a friend who lives in Auckland whose mantra is "would I be happy to have this person lead my business or develop an investment for me?" Good advice, especially when you consider the millions of dollars of assets at stake.

This year, there are candidates vying for votes who I know little about. I salute those who have reached out to me to campaign for my vote and also the others who are effectively utilising social media to become better known by the voting public.

Also, if you are like me, you have already been subject to an inundation of election materials (I'm not a fan of the many billboards which have popped up around town like ragwort). But the booklet which came with the voting papers was handy – I suggest that you take the time to read it, because therein lies an (albeit brief) description of the policies and approaches which the particular candidate(s) will support. The more you know, the more informed your decision will be. Candidates should earn your vote.

And, to quote my favourite TV show, therein lies "the game". Don't be afraid to ask candidates some tough questions as they are out campaigning. Potential new councillors should be able to tell you the value that they will bring and their understanding of the benefits and risks of what they support or would like to achieve. Incumbents should be asked about what they have done – right down to their commitment throughout their term (including simple things like attending meetings).

The more you know, the better the choices you will make.

In the last election cycle I recall a billboard which espoused that "Wanganui deserves the best". Yes it does, but whether a candidate actually is the best for Whanganui is up to us to determine. So get out there, do your research and most importantly vote. Because it's true what people say, you get the government that you deserve.