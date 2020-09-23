The man who has been Whanganui District Council's chief operating officer for four years has a new job - as chief executive of Tararua District Council.

Bryan Nicholson makes the move at the end of October, and said he leaves with mixed feelings.

Nicholson came to Whanganui in 2014, fresh from a senior job at Auckland University and wanting a better lifestyle for himself and his young family. He was initially the council's regulatory and customer services manager.

Moving up to chief operating officer, he was in charge of the corporate, emergency management, regulatory, planning and customer services areas.

He was also the right hand man to chief executive Kym Fell, freeing him up to spend time with elected representatives and deal with more strategic matters.

"He has done a sterling job in that capacity," Fell said.

Fell said Nicholson was an insightful leader who was trusted and respected. He was delighted Nicholson had secured his first chief executive role in Dannevirke - his own hometown.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis is keen to work with Nicholson, and impressed by his ability to deliver on long term strategies.

Nicholson was brought up in Waipukurau - so is familiar with rural towns. He joined the New Zealand Defence Force at Linton, and then moved into the New Zealand Police, finishing up as a sergeant.

He worked as a police officer in Woodville, and had a minor role in the Mark Lindy trial.

Lots of police officers move across to work in councils, he said.

"It's an easier move from police into a regulatory-type role."

He's looking forward to the challenges of being chief executive in a larger but more sparsely populated district than Whanganui.

The Whanganui council is advertising for someone to replace him, and Fell said there has been significant interest.