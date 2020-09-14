Saturday, September 12 marked the opening of the new bowling season for the Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club at 15 Caius Ave, Gonville. Fifty bowlers attended, enjoying the sunny weather and opening festivities.

Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club is a gem, hidden down a pathway, and cannot be appreciated until you venture through the signposted gate. We offer new bowlers a greatly reduced subscription, free coaching, great amenities and an opportunity to socialise and meet new friends.

The club invites you to join our other new members for the new season or just pop in on a Wednesday or Saturday afternoon to have a go with no obligation.

Beti Broome is past-secretary, Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club