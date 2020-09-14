Art Glass 20 is a group exhibition of works by some of New Zealand's foremost contemporary glass artists currently showing in Whanganui.

The exhibition at New Zealand Glassworks – Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao (NZG) features work by Whanganui artists Emma Camden, Philip Stokes, Kathryn Wightman, David Murray and Dominic Burrell.

The other Art Glass 20 artists are Aucklanders Evelyn Dunstan and Te Rongo Kirkwood, Crystal Chain Gang (Leanne Williams and Jim Dennison) from the Wairarapa and Ben Young of Mount Maunganui.

NZ Glassworks manager Scott Redding said the works showcase the diversity of the artists' abilities and the varied ways they all extend their capabilities in working with the complexities of glass

The artworks showcase the diversity of the artists, ranging from technically masterful vessels to contemporary explorations.

"The diversity of the works in this exhibition are impressive and we are proud to showcase many of New Zealand's art glass leaders in Art Glass 20," said Redding.

Hot glass workshops have been overbooked at New Zealand Glassworks with extra weekday workshops added to the programme. Photo / Lewis Gardner

New Zealand Glassworks was closed from the beginning of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown in March until the country moved to level 2 in May and Redding said there have been record numbers of visitors to the gallery, workshops and retail centre ever since.

"All our weekend workshops have been fully booked out and we have scheduled extra sessions during the week to meet the demand.

"It's been even busier again since Auckland moved from level 3 and there is no doubt that we are a destination for people."

New Zealand Glassworks is the national centre for art glass in the country and is helping to unify the already established community of glass artists here in Whanganui and New Zealand.

Art Glass 20: New Zealand Glassworks, 2 Rutland St, open every day from 10am to 4.30pm until November 15.