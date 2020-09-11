The ablution block at Whanganui's Kai Iwi beach is being transformed by artist Michelle Sigley.

The mural, which Sigley is paying for herself, predominantly features native birds - though there is some other wildlife as well.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said a meeting was held with local hāpu and residents to discuss ideas for the mural.

Earlier this year Sigley, who is known as "The Flawsome Artist", painted two toilet tanks at Ototoka Beach in another self-funded project.

