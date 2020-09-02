Posters will be put up in Ohakune directing visitors to the area on how to get a Covid-19 test if required after concerns were raised by a member of the community.

There is no community based assessment centre (CBAC) operating in the Waimarino area at the moment with the only testing available at the Ruapehu Health General practice team.

But a pop-up one would be considered if Mardi Gras was to go ahead on September 19 which the Whanganui Regional Health Network considers a "high-risk activity".

WRHN chief executive Jude McDonald said its prime priority is the Waimarino enrolled community.

Advertisement

"One would have thought that those arriving into Ohakune from out of district would have been responsible and got a test for Covid before arriving rather than arrive in the community and potentially risk others," she said.

"If they have symptoms they should have followed the Prime Minister's advice and stayed at home. Self-responsibility is critical."

Testing for Covid-19 is only being offered through Ruapehu Health Limited in Raetihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

McDonald said a CBAC was open seven days a week after a positive case was confirmed to have been skiing on Turoa skifield last month. But with a small team operating the centre and swab numbers dropping, testing has been reduced to appointment only via the general practice team.

The service has been operating since the first wave of Covid-19 in February and McDonald believes the community are well informed about services through Facebook, messaging and signage.

"The Ruapehu community are well informed and there has not been evidence of any problem in this regard, however, in response to the conversation I have had with [a] community person we will create some posters for Ohakune which describes how to access a swab if required for out of towners."

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said he did not see a concern in not having a CBAC in Ohakune.

"There's nowhere for people to go rather than inside a covered tent and with expected snow I wouldn't expect people to be exposed to that while waiting for testing," he said.

"There's no way that's going to happen whereas in Raetihi, it's only 11km away if people have a problem, they can stop and go there and so far it's worked really well."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, McDonald said the WRNH and Whanganui DHB had shared workforce resources and had worked together during Covid-19 to ally against fear or risk of community transmission.

"WRHN as the owner of Ruapehu Health has taken responsibility for local access to swabbing and has responded when request from iwi or risk like the Turoa case has emerged," she said.

"This is a fluid and evolving process. Our 'new normal' is to observe and scan for risk and to respond accordingly, however Aucklanders and visitors to Waimarino need to appreciate this is a small rural community and access is not like what they are used to."

She said if Mardi Gras goes ahead on September 19 the WRHN will mobilise their presence as they consider this a high-risk activity.

"If it doesn't go ahead we will consider when is the best time for a pop up – ie, next weekend or wait until the school holidays. There is no perfect timing."

Ngati Rangi has also been approached for a comment.

Advertisement

People wanting to be swabbed can ring Ruapehu Health Limited, which is based on Seddon St in Raetihi, on 385 3152.