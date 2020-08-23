Battery recycling

South Taranaki District Council is now accepting undamaged, domestic handheld batteries at the Hawera Transfer Station free of charge. The batteries are then collected by New Zealand company E-Cycle for recycling. Once batteries are received and sorted into the different chemistries, such as alkaline or lithium, they are sent to reputable local and international specialist recyclers for extraction and conversion back into raw materials or for re-use in new products, the council's environment and sustainability manager Rebecca Martin said. The council is also investigating options for battery recycling stations at local retail premises. The council asks residents not to put batteries in with their general waste because of the damage battery acid does to the environment.

Minor fire calls

Whanganui fire crews were called to an array of minor incidents over the weekend, including a non-injury motor vehicle crash early on Saturday morning. One fire engine attended a car fire incident on South Beach just before 10pm on Saturday, but no-one was on site.

NZCT grants

The latest New Zealand Community Trust grants include several for Whanganui organisations. Wanganui Motorcycle Club has been awarded $50,700 for a contract fee and airfence barriers. Whanganui Squash Club gets $30,432.00 for a club upgrade and Whanganui Volunteer Centre Trust has received $10,000 for a salary.

Comp cancelled

Master Electricians has decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Electrical Apprentice of the Year Challenge in light of the latest outbreak of Covid-19 and uncertainty about how long the necessary public health restrictions may last. One of the 12 regional rounds was to have been held in Whanganui. It's the first time the challenge has been cancelled since its launch in 2001.

