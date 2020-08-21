With everything going on at the moment it can be hard to predict what the world will be like next week — let alone in 30 years' time.

But that's what we're doing with our Whanganui 2050 series, which launches today.

The week-long series imagines what Whanganui will look like 30 years from now and we'll canvass a range of people and sectors, from business to the arts, the CBD and our changing demographics.

This is by no means a blueprint for the future of the district — we simply hope to spark discussion and get people thinking about what we want for our favourite part of the world.

Counting down to a new decade, Whanganui is riding a wave of growth and change so now seems like the perfect time to consider where we are heading.

The year 2050 might seem abstract and far off in the future but what we do now will have a big impact on Whanganui then.

To get some perspective on that timeframe — think back to 1990.

To many it will seem like yesterday but on the other hand, the world is in a completely different state.

Today we kick off Whanganui 2050 with a look at the future of tourism for the area — perhaps the sector with the most uncertain future and most impacted by today's pressing issues such as Covid-19, climate change and technology.

But it's also one in which many see a huge opportunity for Whanganui.

Follow the series throughout next week in the paper and online at whanganuichronicle.co.nz.

And we'd love you to join the conversation. You can email your thoughts to letters@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with the subject line Whanganui 2050.

Happy reading.

