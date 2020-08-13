Ngā Tāngata Tiaki chairman Gerrard Albert says Whanganui iwi leaders have been preparing for the potential of a second wave of Covid-19 for "some time".

The chairs of Te Ranga Tupua, the iwi collective covering Whanganui, Central Plateau, Rangitīkei and South Taranaki regions, met on Tuesday to "be sure they were ready" to support hapū and whānau if there was to be an outbreak of Covid-19 in their communities.

On Tuesday the New Zealand Government announced that as of 12pm on Wednesday the Auckland Region would go into alert level 3 for three days while the rest of the country would move to alert level 2.

"Whānau should remain calm," Albert said.

"We are prepared and resourced to reignite our Covid-19 support hub and offer direct support services at short notice, but there is currently no reason to do so."

Albert said people should stay calm and follow the emergency alert level rules for the next three days.

"Our people are reminded that no matter where we are, we should continue to maintain high standards of hygiene, exercising social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel and kanohi ki te kanohi hui (meeting face-to-face) if possible is best practice."

Albert said Te Ranga Tupua chairs acknowledged that if a community outbreak manifested, their whānau, hapū, iwi, marae and kura would take responsibility for themselves and "likely move faster than any" to protect their people, especially kaumātua and those who were health compromised.

"If you are sick stay home and isolate, and if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please call your doctor or present to a Covid -19 testing station to get tested as soon as possible."

Albert said that should the country move to higher alert levels, Te Ranga Tupua would provide collective advice and advocacy, including for tangihanga and checkpoints.

"Regular updates will be provided via the Te Ranga Tupua communications channels over the coming days, and whānau are advised to check their iwi websites and social media channels for updates."