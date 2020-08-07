The expanse of white walls at Pukenamu Queen's Park will soon become a colourful patchwork of art and everyone is invited to contribute.

Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma has planned a long-term outdoor exhibition of works by professional and amateur artists to adorn the fencing around the gallery's redevelopment site and the first of a series of workshops began this week.

"The redevelopment is estimated to take 32 months so we want to invite everyone to contribute to a colourful mural to brighten up the worksite," Jansma said.

"We have prepared boards in five different sizes and a group of our volunteers have primed them in readiness for individuals and groups to add their artworks."

Some parameters have been set for the sake of cohesion and participants are being asked to base their works on birds, insects, trees and plants.

The paints are weatherproof and artists have a wide range of colours to select from.

Jansma has prepared swatches so participants can see what the colours will look like when dry as well as some finished sample boards for inspiration.

Sample panels on display in the education room at Sarjeant on the Quay. Photo / Bevan Conley

"There are plenty of photocopied pictures that people can use for inspiration and they can bring their own as well.

"The larger boards can be painted in a collaborative way by groups of families and friends," said Jansma.

"A from ExplorArtz came to the workshop yesterday and produced some really good contributions."

Phil and Maureen Hutchings attended a workshop on Friday morning and said they have worked on previous big paint projects in Whanganui.

"I love painting and it is fun to participate in a project like this," said Maureen.

Jansma who runs regular school holiday art programmes said it is great to see children and adults working together on a project.

The professional artists creating work for the wall are Whanganui's Cecelia Kumeroa, Simon Ormerod, Mike Marsh and Dan Mills and have been commissioned by the Sarjeant to design artworks for the site wall.

These artworks will be printed on tight weave plastic mesh and permanently attached to the site wall in mid-August.

The local artists are supported in this project by the Whanganui Community Charitable Trust who are contributing to the payment of the artist's fees.

"I hope to bring the beauty and innovation of our Whanganui tupuna designs into the town city centre. I feel privileged to have been given this opportunity," Kumeroa said.

Meanwhile, the workshops are held in the education room at 38 Taupō Quay.

All materials are supplied and booking is essential. See the Sarjeant Gallery website for dates and times or phone 06 349 0506.

As well as the artworks, there will be information about the Sarjeant redevelopment project and images from the gallery's permanent collection displayed on the fencing.