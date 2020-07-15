Lights stopping traffic on the Parapara stretch of State Highway 4 have people waiting near the spot where a man was killed while removing rocks from the road in 2018.

Whanganui resident Nicola Patrick travels that road many times and complained to Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency two weeks ago. She said the lights stopping traffic were within a 600m no stopping area.

She was annoyed to find the situation was the same two weeks later.

But the area is being monitored and danger from falling rocks is minimal at present, regional transport systems manager Ross l'Anson said. That is allowing time for the agency to decide where to move the lights.

Advertisement

"We have been considering where an alternative location could be for the lights and will move them once we have determined the most appropriate spot," I'Anson said.

A 70-year-old Taupō man was killed near the lights in February 2018, after he had stopped with others to remove debris from the highway. His wife watched as he was fatally hit by a flying rock and flung into the Mangawhero River.

He was retrieved from the river, but could not be resuscitated. The site was blessed soon after and the death referred to the coroner.

Work to make long-term repairs to that stretch of highway is continuing at six sites. Two are nearly finished, but sealing them will be left until spring.

Dewatering continues at the large Te Ore Ore slip site, which has a 30km/h speed limit.

A hui was held at the Hapokopoko Curve Rock site late last month to mark that physical work will start soon.

Design to repair the slip at Kukuta near Whanganui is nearly completed and consent for that is in place. The site is controlled by traffic lights.

The agency is asking drivers to continue stopping at red lights along the highway to keep themselves, other road users and road workers safe.