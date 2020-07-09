Whanganui's standalone Warehouse Stationery store on Victoria Ave will close next month and instead be rehoused within The Warehouse in Trafalgar Square.

A Warehouse Stationery spokesperson called the concept a "store within a store".

Warehouse Stationery staff will be relocated to the Trafalgar Square store.

"While the brands will continue to operate as separate stores (including having both uniforms), Warehouse Stationery customers will be able to benefit from a wider range of products and longer opening hours (8am-9pm) while The Warehouse customers can enjoy the addition of a print and copy centre and an extensive stationery and technology range."