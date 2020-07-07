A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in Whanganui.

Police said they were notified of an assault on Heads Rd just after 10am on Tuesday.

"A 35-year old man is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court next Tuesday on the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," a police spokesperson said.

One person was injured in the incident.

A Whanganui DHB spokesman confirmed that a man in his 20s was admitted to hospital.

"He was treated for stab wounds and later discharged," the spokesman said.