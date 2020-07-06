Whanganui's Splash Centre remains closed following the death of a child on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 2pm and a child was subsequently taken to the Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed the child was unable to be revived.

The centre on London St remains closed on Tuesday.

Splash Centre Manager Dave Campbell said staff and management of the Splash Centre are deeply distressed and their thoughts are very much with the bereaved family at this time.

"Staff members are receiving support and the Splash Centre is currently closed until further notice. We have been assisting police with their investigations."

Sport Whanganui, who run the facility, have been approached for comment.

In a Facebook post the Whanganui Swim Team said it was a "tragic accident".

"Our thoughts go out to the person involved, their family and the centre staff."

Police also added their condolences to the child's whānau and friends.

The child's death has been referred to the Coroner and Police are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.