Sustainable Whanganui is inviting people to get imaginative in a re-purposing workshop at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on July 15. It runs in the Harakeke Room from 11am to 3pm. Participants are asked to bring food for a shared lunch. Resources provided and donations appreciated.

A woman suffered serious injuries when her car rolled into a ditch at Fordell yesterday morning. The accident happened on Warrengate Rd near the intersection with State Highway 3. Emergency services were alerted about 11am and the woman was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

Fire and Emergency crews put out a blaze in the ceiling of a Marton home early yesterday morning. The occupants of the property reported the fire around 3.50am and two fire crews from Marton rushed to the scene. The fire circulated in the ceiling and the wall cavity and took about 15 minutes for crews to extinguish. A Fire and Emergency spokesman said when fire crews arrived all occupants were outside the property and there were no reported injuries.

The driver of a van towing a caravan lost control and crashed into a ditch on State Highway 3 near Patea around 11.20am yesterday. A police spokesman said no serious injuries were reported and there were no major blockages on the state highway.

A new Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Indicators website has been set up to show how the Horizons region's seven councils are working together to recover from Covid-19. It will include dashboards that are regularly updated. Regional Economic Recovery Taskforce member Pahia Turia said the regional lens would complement what individual councils were doing.

