Fire and Emergency crews were called to a blaze in the ceiling of a Marton home early on Monday morning.

The occupants of the property reported the fire around 3.50am and two fire crews from Marton rushed to the scene.

The fire circulated in the ceiling and the wall cavity and it took around 15 minutes for crews to extinguish.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said when fire crews arrived all occupants were outside the property and there were no reported injuries.