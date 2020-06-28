More charges laid

Zane Paora Wallace, 28, who previously pleaded not guilty to murdering Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson last year, has also denied 17 new charges of threatening to cause grievous bodily harm to Wilson, three of threatening to kill her, and one of threatening to harm her family and demanding money from her with menace, Stuff reported. Wallace appeared in the High Court at Whanganui on Friday via audiovisual link to Manawatu Prison. Stevie-Lee Wallace, Leann Michelle Wallace and Steven Wallace are charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to Wilson's death. On Friday, Stevie-Lee Wallace denied a new charge that she wilfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by moving Wilson's cellphone. A trial date of February has been proposed.

Pedestrian injured

A pedestrian received moderate injuries after being struck by a car in central Whanganui on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Glasgow St and Somme Pde around 3pm. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.

Roof report delayed

Whanganui District Council expected a report on the viability of re-roofing Whanganui's velodrome and making it a multi-purpose facility this month. The report has been delayed four to six weeks, due to Covid-19, council chief executive Kym Fell says. It will bring together information from nine previous reports.

Funds for freshwater

Non-profit groups have until August 7 to apply for funding for water quality projects in the Whangaehu Catchment. A total of $33,000 is available from the Environment Ministry, with co-funding and support from Horizons Regional Council.

NZTA grant

South Taranaki District Council has won Innovative Streets for People funding from Te Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency for Waverley and Eltham. The funding will test potential quick changes that will reduce speed, traffic and noise, and improve safety and "heart" in the two towns. A total of $450,000 is available for them, and they are among 40 projects nationally.

Correction

Bus ridership in Queenstown increased from 600,000 to 1.3 million in two years. The wrong final total was given in Friday's Chronicle.