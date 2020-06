A person has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Gonville this afternoon.

Police were called to Puriri St around 3pm after reports of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

A Police spokeswoman said the pedestrian has serious injuries and has been taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash will be ongoing.

It is the second accident in less than 24 hours in Whanganui involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.