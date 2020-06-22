One person was rushed to Whanganui Hospital in serious condition after a car and motorbike collided on Anzac Pde on Monday evening.

Police and St John were called to the crash near the intersection of Mt View Rd and Anzac Pde around 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said the southbound lane was closed due to a fluid leak and contractors were called to clean it up. It reopened in less than an hour.

She said no charges had been laid at this stage.

On Tuesday morning a Whanganui District Health Board spokesman said a 46-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital and is awaiting surgery.