Whanganui's community-based assessment centre has had an increase in people being tested for Covid-19 as the number of active cases in New Zealand rises again.

The Whanganui District Health Board (DHB) said testing numbers have increased from about 20 people per day from June 9 to June 11. From June 12 numbers began to climb to around 40 to 60 people per day.

Froming the beginning of alert level 1 to June 18 the DHB has tested 242 people for the virus. All have tested negative.

The only remaining community-based assessment centre (CBAC) is based on the Whanganui Hospital campus and continues to operate from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm.

However, swabbing for the virus continues at most GP practices and other health outlets such as Te Oranganui in Wicksteed St.

Rural communities can also be swabbed at their local GP practice but are requested to phone first.

Since the beginning of level 4 until June 18, 5497 people have attended a CBAC in the region. The total includes data from the six other regional CBACs that were initiated during level 4.



Of those, a total of 4206 people were swabbed and 4536 people were also tested.

The DHB is encouraging people to download the NZ COVID Tracer app and scan the QR Code when entering the hospital and local shops. Photo / Bevan Conley

A DHB spokesman said the message remains that Covid-19 is still a threat and people need to remain vigilant.

"People should continue to regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitiser and to dry them thoroughly; cover coughs and sneezes by using the crook of your elbow."

The DHB is also encouraging people to download the NZ Covid Tracer app and scan the QR code that is displayed at the entrance of the hospital and at local businesses, offices and shops around town.

"This will be a huge help if we need to contact trace people if we have another positive case.

"And if anyone has flu-like symptoms, a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell, they should stay home and phone their GP to get assessed or visit the CBAC at the hospital."

It has been 66 days since Whanganui had its last positive test and the total of positive tests remains at nine.