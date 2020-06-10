Former Rangitikei tourist attraction Mokai Gravity Canyon is in liquidation.

The company was put on the market in July 2016 by owner Alastair MacDonald who started the adventure operation 20km south-east of Taihape in 2000.

"There were plans to develop a holiday park and other family-friendly activities at Mokai but I was ready to spend more time focusing on Taupo Bungy which I started in 1991," he said.

"I sold Taupo Bungy in December last year but although there were a couple of excellent buyers interested in Mokai things didn't pan out as they couldn't get the backing they needed."

Set in the scenic Mokai Valley, Mokai Gravity Canyon offered bungy jumping, a flying fox, and giant swing experiences, as well as an onsite cafe for visitors.

"It was very popular with the thrillseekers who enjoyed the adrenalin rushes but there was always the potential to add more family-friendly activities and the option to stay overnight or longer."

Six staff were employed at Mokai Gravity Canyon and MacDonald said he hoped that a sale would happen quickly in 2016 so their employment could have continued.

Former Rangitikei District councillor Richard Aslett, who runs the Yellow Church Gallery at Mangaweka, said he was friendly with two of the staff and enjoyed the flying fox at Mokai a few times.

"The place was pumping before it closed and I had heard about plans for a holiday park there," Aslett said.

"I still think it would be a great idea because it is a beautiful setting and I believe people would like to linger there and enjoy the scenery."

When 'Whanganui Chronicle' reporter Melissa Nightingale visited Mokai in 2014, she found the place busy with a 50-50 mix of domestic and international tourists.

She braved the bridge swing which she described as "stomach-dropping" and it caused her to let forth with a series of "involuntary shrieks" but she came away with a very positive impression.

McDonald said a prospective buyer had excellent plans to extend Mokai Gravity Canyon but was unable to get the funding they needed from the government's Provincial Growth Fund.

"They also looked at applying for other government funding and were arranging a feasibility study but then Covid came along and everything changed."

Now that the business is in liquidation, MacDonald said he is walking away with debt but he has no regrets.

"We had a great six years at Mokai and a lot of people enjoyed their experiences there," he said.

"I still think someone could go in and really make something of the place and I am happy to share the plans I had drawn up for the holiday park as well as offer advice and insights because I would love to see it happen."

"We have taken good care of it and DoC has been upgrading the walking track there."