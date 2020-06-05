A mystery donor has fronted up with $10,000 to put one Whanganui woman a step closer to being able to hear for the first time.

Shona Beamsley was born completely deaf in one ear and partially deaf in the other and has been waiting nearly four years to receive a cochlear implant that can cost between $45,000 and $50,000.

Whanganui Hearing Association board member Alex Goodwin, who had learned sign language through Beamsley, heard about her position and decided to start fundraising to get Beamsley the implant.

Recently they were approached by the mystery donor who has donated a $10,000 cheque towards Beamsley's implant.

The donor wishes to remain anonymous.

"It is extremely generous," Goodwin said.

Beamsley was assessed and accepted to have the implant fully funded by the Government in 2016 but after spending two years on the waiting list was told children were a priority.

Her daughter Jane said her mother was devastated by the news.

Goodwin, with the support of the Whanganui Hearing Association, decided to organise an art auction to raise funds for Beamsley that was to be held during May but due to Covid-19 had to be postponed.

Shona Beamsley has been involved with the Whanganui community in many ways including teaching sign language. Photo / Bevan Conley

But as the country regains a bit of normality and alert level 1 looks to be soon approaching, Goodwin said the auction was looking to go ahead on a Friday in early September.

"It's going to be called new beginnings or something along those lines as it will be a new beginning for Shona."

She said many local artists have come forward and donated pieces.

These include works from local glass artists, Lyndsay Patterson, Katie Brown and Philip Stokes.

Glassworks Whanganui has donated five pieces and artists, Gaye Downing and Don Hill have also donated paintings.

Goodwin also spoke to Delwyn Gedye, manager at Broadview Lifecare rest home where Beamsley works, who decided the proceeds raised from their annual market day in 2019 would go towards Beamsley's implant.

They raised $1250 in November and alongside the mystery donor, it brings the fundraising effort to $10,1250.30.

Rotary has also promised to donate $500, Goodwin said.

Currently, she is getting professional photos taken of all the art pieces.

She said there are still more pieces to come in and if anyone is interested in donating a piece or donating funds they can contact her on alexg.nzl@gmail.com.