Most Whanganui buses are running on their usual timetables now - but with differences due to level 2 Covid-19 restrictions.

More people can now use them, but the buses need to meet Ministry of Health requirements, Horizons transport manager Rhona Hewitt said.

The requirement for social distancing means buses can fill only 40 per cent of seats.

Buses that have reached their allowed capacity cannot pick up more passengers and more buses will be sent where possible.

This means some passengers will have to wait and caregivers and parents are asked to wait with children.

"These capacity constraints mean that you should allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Try to avoid peak times of 7am–9am and 2.30pm–6pm on weekdays if you can," Hewitt said.

Children are asked to use dedicated school-only services, if this an option, rather than public services.

Passengers must maintain two metre spacing from each other, unless they are travelling with people in their bubble. They are also asked to sit at least one seat away from others.

Hewitt also urges people using buses to fill out contract tracing forms with their trip details and contact information. They can call Horizons on 0508 800 800, or fill in the contact tracing form at https://horizons-covid-register.azurewebsites.net/contact.

Information they provide will go to the Health Ministry if required.

The latest bus timetable information will be on Horizons' bus notices webpage, which passengers are advised to check regularly.