By RNZ

A truck carrying a 64m-long wind turbine blade has tipped on its side along State Highway 45 in Taranaki.

The truck slid into a ditch and tipped over shortly before 8am while negotiating a bend at the intersection with Hamption Road, south of Ōkato.

NEW PLYMOUTH TO WAVERLEY - TRANSPORTATION OF BLADES

Please be patient & take extra care as 56m long wind turbine blades will be on Taranaki roads until Oct. Mon-Fri trucks will leave Port Taranaki at 3am, go via SH45 Opunake & arrive at Waipipi Wind Farm, Waverley, at approx 8am. pic.twitter.com/uEmZW4Xdv8 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) May 31, 2020

NZTA said one lane had been reopeneded on SH45, and a stop-go was in place.

A contractor has been called to lift the trailer out of the ditch.

The blade was being transported from Port Taranaki to the Waipipi Wind Farm near Waverly in South Taranaki.

It was due to leave the port at 3am and arrive at Waipipi about 8am.