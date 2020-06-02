After answering a casual job advert in 1995, Raewyne Johnson has gone on to tick off 25 "wonderful" years at Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery.

Johnson had been a volunteer at the gallery for eight years before starting there in 1995, after working as a potter from the early 1970s to 1992.

"I answered an advert for a casual on-call position at the gallery," Johnson said.

"It usually meant I worked on the weekends, and over the years, the role grew and grew."

"I never dreamt I'd stay here this long, but it's been an awesome experience, and I've had so many fantastic work colleagues and met so many artists and fabulous, interesting people who've become lifelong friends."

Johnson said her current role involved "everything to do with an event", including artist liaison, catering, volunteer coordination, promotion and security.

"Because I don't have any formal art training, I guess I come at things from a different perspective, from outside the paintbox perhaps.

"There's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes, and I'm very good at making lists."

The gallery wasn't planning any events at present, Johnson said, and they had been forced to cancel all events through to October.

"It's all pretty unknown, and we're not planning anything until we get government approval."

Johnson said there had been "an incredible number" of highlights for her at the Sarjeant in the past 25 years, with a visit from Tibetan monks in 1996 one event that stood out.

Tibetan monks at the Sarjeant Gallery in 1996. Photo / Supplied

"In conjunction with a photographic exhibition called Near to Heaven by Hamish Horsley, we invited three Tibetan monks to Whanganui, and over the course of 10 days, they created a sand mandala in the central dome space of the gallery.

"Every morning, one of them would stand on the roof of the gallery and do a trumpet call right out over the city of Whanganui as part of a prayer.

"We had 15,000 visitors through over that period of time."

A Samoan contemporary art exhibition opening in 2008 was another event Johnson said she remembered fondly.

"There was traditional music and dance, and the Samoan High Commissioner was present.

"I was given a red painted 'ulafala [necklace] by a chief who was there, and I still have it at home.

"It was a really special moment and a lovely event.

"There's been a hugely diverse range of events that have taken place over the years."

The questions around the structural integrity of the Sarjeant Gallery meant it was moved to the current space on Taupo Quay in 2014, and Johnson said she hoped work on the Queens Park site would be finished in late 2022.

"There are around 8000 art pieces in our care, so it will be fantastic to house them safely at Queens Park for many years to come."

Johnson said there had been a lot of wedding receptions at the Sarjeant over the past 25 years, with the caterers working out the back in a marquee because the gallery itself had "minimal space" for them.

"I remember the power going out in the basement in the middle of a reception of about 120 people once because someone had plugged a kettle into the same set of sockets as a water urn."

A team of around 60 volunteers helped her with the Sarjeant's events, Johnson said, assisting with mailouts, exhibition openings, gardening and database work.

"There was a sewing bee a few years ago where everyone made special cushions to pack around 3D artwork being rehoused on Taupo Quay.

"We can call them in for short-term projects and they're a wonderful group who we really value."

Johnson said it had been a privilege to work at the Sarjeant Gallery for so long.

"Seeing thousands of people come through the gallery, often for the first time while attending a function or event, has been amazing, and hopefully they'll be positive advocates for us and what we do well into the future.

"It's been a wonderfully broad experience so far."