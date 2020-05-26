Mainstreet Whanganui has a "new mantra".

General manager Des Warahi said that there had been such an incredible response to the Aroha Local campaign, they had chosen to adopt it.

"A fresh approach to the way we support our members has been worked on behind the scenes for the past six months, but the events surrounding Covid-19 have accelerated our work and produced a campaign that we are incredibly proud of," Warahi said.

"We understand the struggles that businesses have faced, are facing and may face, so if we can do our part to alleviate some of that stress, by encouraging locals to 'aroha local', 'love local', then we can help to keep businesses buoyant, throughout these changing times."

As part of the Aroha Local campaign, a new Mainstreet website was launched. It includes a directory of all Mainstreet members, including the board, events organised by Mainstreet Whanganui, and how to support local members by buying Mainstreet gift vouchers.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi. Photo / Supplied

"One way that Mainstreet is supporting its members is through their Aroha Local campaign. They are also ensuring that all members have the correct information and contact points to enable the best outcomes for business through Covid-19," Warahi said.

"One part of this is a community and business-led economic recovery plan facilitated by the Whanganui District Council."

Warahi said the initiative had brought together an economic recovery stakeholder group made up of iwi, Whanganui & Partners, Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Whanganui, Te Manu Atatu and Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) representatives.

"We did a questionnaire, which involved asking local businesses about their experiences under levels 3 and 4, getting them to tell their stories, which is a powerful thing.

"The first stage of lockdown was survival, and we've been going door to door in central Whanganui checking in with these businesses.

"Now it's about opening up again, and what we can do to help them. Tell us what your business needs and Mainstreet can point you in the right direction to find it."

For more information email des@mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz or visit www.mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz

To purchase Mainstreet Whanganui gift vouchers, call event manager Kelly Scarrow on (06) 348 0157.