Whanganui people have reacted with mixed feelings to the release of the Government's Covid-19 contact-tracing app.

People who download the app are able to create a digital diary of the places they've visited by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to business premises, public buildings, and other organisations.

The NZ COVID Trace app is available through the Google Play and Apple app stores. Photo / Alex Robertson

Westmere resident Scott Mosley said he thought the app was "maybe a little unnecessary".

"I'd like to think that people are already responsible enough to report any health issues they're experiencing," Mosley said.

"The Government has done a pretty thorough job so far, so it almost seems like overkill."

Mosley said the past month had been "incredibly stressful", but he was looking forward to getting on with the recovery phase of the pandemic.

Whanganui's Scott Mosley won't be using the new Covid-19 app. Photo / Supplied

Restorative City Whanganui co-ordinator Debra Smith said she'd already downloaded the app.

"If it means I'm using my own phone instead of picking up someone else's pen to give my details when I'm going into a shop or a cafe, then it makes good sense," Smith said.

"I guess the app creates a little bit of insecurity in people, in terms of trusting a piece of technology with their details.

"I used to be health professional and we already have NHIs [National Health Index numbers], so the app is just an extension of what we can do to keep people in our community safe."

Smith said she was "fully supportive" of the app.

"I'll definitely be using it."

Debra Smith (right), with fellow Restorative City Whanganui co-ordinator Cherie Johansson, says it makes good sense to use the new Covid-19 app. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui tourism operator Claire Wickham said she had been carrying her own pen around with her to avoid using the ones provided at local sign-in stations.

"I'm not keen on writing my name and contact details on to a piece of paper for everyone to see when they enter somewhere, so from that perspective I think the app is great," Wickham said.

"I totally understand the need to sign into places, but if there's an easier way to do it then that can only be a good thing."

Wickham said she had visited a local shop with two sign-in sheets, and there had been a "cluster of people around them".

"You can never be sure whether everyone used the hand sanitiser before or after they used the pen."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said privacy and security data were "incredibly important" to New Zealanders.

"Any information you decide to record with the app will be stored securely on your phone and deleted automatically after 31 days," Bloomfield said.

"It's your choice whether you share any of this information with contact tracers, and any information you do share will be used only for public health purposes and never for enforcement."

The next release of the app will have, among other features, the ability to notify people if they have been at the same location at the same time as someone who has Covid-19.

The NZ COVID Tracer is available from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Further information about the app can be found at www.health.govt.nz/NZ-COVID-Tracer.



Businesses and other organisations can generate QR Code posters through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Business Connect service. For more information visit www.business.govt.nz/covid-19/contact-tracing

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



