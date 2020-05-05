While some in Whanganui may have lost income during the Covid-19 emergency, others will have saved a few bucks on travel and may want to invest in some local art.

Space Studio and Gallery owner Sarah Williams has been making a few online sales during the lockdown.

She launched the Stockroom section of her website a year ago, not predicting how useful it would be now.

"I'm just waiting for the courier to collect the parcels of artwork," she said.

"I've packaged the work that sold online during lockdown level 4 and now I can send it."

Williams moved into the historic St Hill St building she purchased with her father Jon Williams earlier this year and said although it is frustrating not to be able to host exhibitions, it's good to be able to focus on the online side of her business.

"I have been wanting to spend more time on it for a while.

"Space's online presence gets Whanganui artists' work out to the world but now it is also helping to keep in touch with the local audience as well."

The Stockroom artists are Samantha Matthews, Katherine Claypole, Glen Hutchins, Mark Rayner, Mike Marsh, Patrick Cush and David Traub.

Visitors to the website can also view and purchase works by other exhibiting artists and the studio artists who normally occupy the upstairs studios at Space.

Scott Redding inside the currently closed NZ Glassworks premises. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand Glassworks -Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao has also been filling some online orders this week and manager Scott Redding said there have been a few Mother's Day purchases.

"Lockdown has meant that we've had to cancel a lot of workshops which is a shame," Redding said.

"We're booked up for the whole year so we can't reschedule but we're hoping to resume in July.

"It would be impossible to maintain safe distancing for workshops at this stage, unfortunately."

One activity that has been able to continue is the application process for NZ Glassworks' new residency programme.

"The applications have now closed and we had 12 really good responses," Redding said.

"We look forward to announcing the winner soon."

Visitors to the NZ Glassworks website can view works for sale and catch up with the news.

It is also a chance to virtually meet featured New Zealand-based artist Karin Barr and see her works.

Katie Brown was due to open her new lighting and design store in March. Photo / Paul Brooks

Renowned Whanganui glass artist Katie Brown was set to open her brand new lighting and design store Brown & Co in the former Ridgway Chambers building when lockdown level 4 was announced.

She's been making the most of the delay by spending time with her 3-year-old son, updating her website and clearing out her former studio.

"I do think we're incredibly lucky to live in a country that looks after artists at a time like this," Brown said.

"The Creative New Zealand emergency response grants are such a good incentive to help artists get through."

Brown said the timing of the lockdown meant she was not well prepared for online sales but people can view works on the Brown & Co website or email her at katie@katiebrownglass.co.nz.