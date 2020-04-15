We put the call out for readers to send in their bubble photos so we could share and celebrate the fun, interesting, creative and community-minded ways Whanganui has adapted to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Here's what we got.
The Laird family, from left, Shaun, Hamish, Harper, Isla and Hollie, had a backyard campfire dinner to make the most of the warm evenings and get some quality time outdoors before clocks went back.
Kat Schroyens getting ready for her daily exercise class. Kat makes the most of her bubble time and really enjoys the hour-long Les Mills classes on TV.
Letesha whips up some morning tea on the back deck.
Neighbours in Nathan St taking a coffee break. Note they are sitting two metres apart.
Katie Neal took this shot of Sam, the family dog, enjoying the honour of wearing a princess dress.
Nine-year-old Molly Forlong is being a superhero by staying home during the Covid-19 lockdown.
