Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Football: 2025 NZ Marist Football Tournament to be hosted in Whanganui for first time

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui Marist Football Club president Russell Eades is excited to host the 2025 New Zealand Marist Football Tournament for the first time. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The 2025 New Zealand Marist Football Tournament will be played in Whanganui for the first time in its 39th edition.

The tournament has attracted North Island Marist clubs - Gisborne, Napier, Taupō, Palmerston North, Hastings and Birkinhead – to compete at Wembley Park, with Whanganui Marist Football Club to have

