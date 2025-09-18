Whanganui Marist president Russell Eades said it was special for Whanganui to host the competition after a period of instability during the early 2000s.

“I attended this tournament for the first time in 1990, which is years and years ago,” Eades said.

“For various reasons, the club declined and grew in numbers so we weren’t able to attend until 2015 – and for things like this to continue on, you need to have the support of all the clubs to put their hand up and take turns at hosting.”

Eades hoped for a smooth-sailing weekend of action and to have the ability to experiment.

“We want to get through the event without any major hiccoughs. With the pools having an odd number of teams, it may give us the opportunity to amend things on the second day,” he said.

While he was looking forward to the event, Eades said organising what he described as the biggest event his club had been involved in had been difficult at times.

“As you get closer, the time pressures kick in but we have managed to get everything sorted out, we’ve just got to get everything into place [Friday] and roll on Saturday morning.”

The tournament starts at 8.30am on Saturday, September 20.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.